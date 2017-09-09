Hurricane Irma track: Which forecasting model is most accurate?

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Despite the bevy of Hurricane Irma forecasts circulating on social media, it is still too early to predict the Florida communities that could endure the worst of the storm's winds and rainfall. Experts urged residents in potentially impacted areas to monitor Irma's predicted paths but to avoid latching onto any specific forecast track.

Will someone PLEASE tell that to The Weather Channel?

They're utterly infatuated with the European Model of hurricane forecasting ("The European Model is the Gold Standard of hurricane forecasting" -- the underlying assumption being that Americans are so stupid they couldn't find their $%#es if you handed them a flashlight and a GPS).

The European Model is but one model among many. On occasion, it's the forgotten and ignored outlier that gets it right.