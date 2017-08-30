Newsvine

Senior citizens in viral photo pose after rescue from Harvey floodwaters [Video]

A disturbing photo taken Sunday at La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, Texas, showed assisted-living patients, some of them in wheelchairs, sitting stone-faced in the rising, murky water as Tropical Storm Harvey caused severe flooding. One woman appeared to be knitting.

The photo, posted by the nursing home owner’s son-in-law, Timothy McIntosh, went viral and prompted the rescue of all 15 residents, three staff members and a cat named Bozo. The Galveston County Daily News confirmed the rescue, with Dickinson emergency management coordinator David Popoff telling the outlet, “We were air-lifting grandmothers and grandfathers.”

 

A happy ending to an earlier seed.

