Newsvine

Liz

About Articles: 10 Seeds: 471 Comments: 2668 Since: Jul 2014

You're the puppet: Breitbart attacks Trump's Afghanistan proposals

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Liz View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo!
Seeded on Tue Aug 22, 2017 6:03 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Breitbart News issued a scathing response to Donald Trump’s speech on Afghanistan, accusing the president of becoming little more than a puppet of generals in the White House after he pledged to boost troop levels to try to counter the growing strength of al-Qaida and Taliban fighters.

One headline on the far-right news site, which has been re-energized as the de facto mouthpiece of former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, was aimed at a familiar target, the president’s national security adviser: “His McMaster’s Voice: is Trump’s Afghanistan policy that different from Obama’s?”

 

Game on ...

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor