Not even Fox News could find a Republican willing to defend Trump

Following the disastrous (to say the last) press conference President Donald Trump gave Tuesday on Charlottesville and white supremacy, his political allies were few and far between. So few, in fact, even Fox News apparently could not track any down.

Shep Smith, Fox News' chief breaking news anchor and something of the network's conscience, said on Wednesday afternoon that his booking team had reached out to "Republicans of all stripes," but could not get one person to come on the network and defend the president's comments.  

Not. One. Person. 

 

Oh, this is BAD ... /s

