White House memo urges GOP to say Trump was

The White House sent a memo of talking points to Republicans on Capitol Hill and other allies telling them to say President Trump was "entirely correct" in his controversial assessment of the violence in Charlottesville, CBS News chief White House correspondent Major Garrett reports. CBS News obtained a copy of the memo, which has the subject line "President's Presser."

IOW, The Donald could lie through his teeth and the GOP will still say it was all "entirely correct".

Other bullet points the White House wants discussed: He has been a voice for unity and calm, encouraging the country to "rediscover the bonds of love and loyalty that brings us together as Americans."

If The Donald was serious on that point, he would get rid of the neo-Nazis and white supremacists in his Cabinet and cease catering to the far Right.

The President is taking swift action to hold violent hate groups accountable.

If that's the case, why cut funding for Life After Hate, one of the few U.S. groups dedicated to combating white nationalism?