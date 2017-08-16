Newsvine

Donald Trump's presidency is headed to a very dark place - CNNPolitics

(CNN)Donald Trump's insistence Tuesday that "both sides" were responsible for the violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, has turned what was a fumbling presidency into what now appears to be one on the verge of total collapse.

"You had a group on one side that was bad, and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent, and nobody wants to say that, but I'll say it right now," Trump told reporters at a press availability Tuesday in New York City.

 

What did the "alt-left" do at Charlottesville?  What did they do that was so heinous that it was beyond the pale?

Answer me that, conservatives ...

One of the alt-RIGHT people drove into a crowd of people and ran over Heather Heyer with his CAR.  How do you compete with THAT?

It would seem that most of the violence is coming from the alt-right.

 

