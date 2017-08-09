Newsvine

Liz

About Articles: 10 Seeds: 465 Comments: 2590 Since: Jul 2014

Judge Nap on Manafort Raid: 'It Tells Me There's a There There' | Fox News Insider

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Liz View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONFOXNews.com
Seeded on Wed Aug 9, 2017 3:38 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Judge Andrew Napolitano said the FBI's raid on the home of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort is a significant development. 

 

Telling comment coming from Fox News.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor