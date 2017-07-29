Newsvine

Outback Steakhouse At The Center Of Bizarre Conspiracy Theory

Who doesn’t love going to Outback Steakhouse? Good food, fun times, satanic rituals... wait, what?

A recent deep dive by Twitter user @eatmyaesthetics into the restaurant chain’s locations had the internet raising some eyebrows. The user’s tweet has been retweeted more than 100,000 times and has started an intense investigation into the real intentions of the popular steakhouse. 

The layout of Outback’s locations in several cities bear an eerie resemblance to a pentagram, a symbol used within Wiccan practice and in ancient cultures, but is also often associated with the practice of Satanism in the U.S.

 

Some people have too much time on their hands.

SMH

