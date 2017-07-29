Donald Trump calls for Senate checks and balances to be scrapped for second time in 24 hours

Donald Trump has called for a change in Senate rules to remove key checks and balances - the second time in less than 24 hours that he has made the demand.

The US President called for an end to a longstanding rule that requires at least 60 of the 100 senators to vote down attempts to block legislation being passed, saying only a simple majority should be needed.

He claimed the current checks and balances are making the Republicans “look like fools” and called on the party’s Senate leader, Mitch McConnell, to scrap the “outdated” rule.