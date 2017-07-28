Newsvine

Huckabee calls for repeal of 17th Amendment after healthcare failure | TheHill

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) on Friday called for the repeal of the 17th Amendment and the return to senators selected by state legislatures after the Senate GOP's effort to repeal and replace ObamaCare died in a late-night vote.

The 17th Amendment was ratified in 1913 and established the popular election of senators. Previously, senators were elected by state legislatures.

 

Aww ... poor baby.

Things would work SO much better if the Senate didn't have to deal with those pesky peasa- ... erm, VOTERS back home. (/s)

