Parents railed against the Boy Scouts of America after Trump's campaign-style speech

Parents are indicating their displeasure with the Boy Scouts of America after President Donald Trump gave a campaign-style speech to a group of young scouts on Monday, despite promising he wouldn't speak about politics early on in the speech.

Some parents vented on Twitter after Trump's freewheeling speech, calling Trump's comments to the crowd of mostly middle school and teenage boys inappropriate.

While Trump at times encouraged the scouts to follow their dreams and work hard, he frequently fell back on his campaign-rally style rhetoric, which included attacks on journalists and news-media.

When Trump declared he would "kill" Obamacare, boy scouts in the audience began chanting "U-S-A." When Trump asked the crowd if President Barack Obama had ever attended the jamboree, they booed Obama — who was a boy scout himself, as a child — while Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Price, who were standing behind Trump on stage, laughed and clapped.