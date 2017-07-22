Newsvine

Liz

About Articles: 10 Seeds: 453 Comments: 2496 Since: Jul 2014

Sean Spicer Says Melissa McCarthy 'Saturday Night Live' Parody

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Liz View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo!
Seeded on Sat Jul 22, 2017 4:02 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

“When it’s funny, it’s funny,” outgoing White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer says of Saturday Night Live’s parody of him, on tonight’s Hannity.

 

[ ... ]

 

Getting back to tonight’s interview on Fox News Channel, Sean Hannity did not seem pleased Spicer had said something nice about SNL.The Friend of Trump reminded Trump’s good little soldier of President Donald Trump’s stated position on Saturday Night Live, asking Spicer, “Was Saturday Night Live funny? Did you like that – or did that bother you?”

 

The GOP is having the right wing pundits do all their thinking for them.

That's pretty much the last word on the Republican Party.

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor