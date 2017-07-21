VIDEO: Man almost hit baby while livestreaming joyride from Clearwater Beach to Caladesi Island | WFLA.com

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) .— A 27-year-old Clearwater man is expected in court today after he livestreamed a life-threatening joyride from Clearwater Beach to Caladesi Island on Thursday.

Police say the driver, Ryan Stiles drove for nine minutes down the north side of the beach, running over chairs and umbrellas. Cops were chasing him the entire time. They finally caught up with Stiles when he drove onto Caladesi Island.

He livestreamed the entire escapade on his Facebook page. Many calls came into Clearwater Police Department from people who were watching the joyride on Facebook live. One person watching from California also called 911.