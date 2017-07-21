Newsvine

Liz

About Articles: 10 Seeds: 451 Comments: 2483 Since: Jul 2014

The CIA director just dropped some heavy hints that the US is looking into regime change in North Korea

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Liz View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo!
Seeded on Fri Jul 21, 2017 1:51 PM
Discuss:

CIA Director Mike Pompeo dropped hints at the Aspen Security Forum on Thursday that the US was looking into regime change in Kim Jong Un's North Korea.

 

Oh, no ...

 

First, it was the Middle East.  Now, it's North Korea.

AWGTHTGTTSA???

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor