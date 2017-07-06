Trump Goes To Europe, Trashes U.S. Intelligence Agencies

WASHINGTON – A day before meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump on Thursday again refused to blame Russia for election meddling designed to put him in the White House – a conclusion that U.S. intelligence agencies made public in January. [ ... ] He said U.S. intelligence agencies could not be trusted because they had believed that Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein possessed weapons of mass destruction in 2002. “They were wrong and it led to a mess,” he said.

Trash the very people who WORK for you. Way to be supportive there, Donald.

“I declare today for the world to hear that the West will never, ever be broken,” Trump said, including in his remarks the phrase “radical Islamic terrorism” even though foreign policy experts in his own administration have advised him against using it. “Our values will prevail, our people will thrive and our civilization will triumph.”

Congratulations, you've just given ISIS all the grounds it need to set up the next 9/11 attack on American soil.

The statements I've highlighted in bold will be used as ISIS propaganda.

Trump also criticized Russia directly for its actions in Ukraine, including the 2014 invasion and annexation of Crimea. “We urge Russia to cease its destabilizing activities in Ukraine and elsewhere, and its support for hostile regimes, including Syria and Iran, and to instead join the community of responsible nations in our fight against common enemies and in defense of civilization itself,” Trump said.

Note to Trump: Russia wants its satellite state (Ukraine) back.