Cramer: How compounding can help you double your money in 7 years

Unless you are born with a silver spoon in your mouth, accruing wealth does not come easily, which is why Jim Cramer is so passionate about helping investors find a viable financial strategy.

"Thanks to the magic of compounding, the earlier in your life you start investing in the market, the bigger your long-term gains can be," the "Mad Money" host said.

 

...

 

if you understand the magic of compounding, the gain is impressive. For instance, if $100 is invested in the S&P 500 and it gains 10 percent in a year, that will generate $110, after another year it's $121 and after a third year it's $133.

The gains will continue to grow, because each year, money is made from the previous year's profits. With that 10 percent average annual return, an investor can double his money in about seven years, Cramer said.

 

Of course, this is assuming that there isn't a crash or a recession.  This assumes that the Fed doesn't drop interest rates to zero indefinitely.

Then there's March 6, 2009 (the day the S&P 500 hit "The Devil's Low": 666).

Nothing lasts forever.

