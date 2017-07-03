Justice Official Quits Because It's Impossible To Enforce Better Behavior Than Trump's

A top Justice Department corporate crime expert has quit, complaining that it’s impossible to demand higher standards from suspected lawbreakers than those followed by Donald Trump.

Hui Chen, who was the compliance counsel in the fraud unit of the criminal division of Justice, discussed her reasons for quitting in depth in a Linked In post. She complained that it was impossible to sit across from corporate representatives and demand conduct that is under siege in the White House.

“Trying to hold companies to standards that our current administration is not living up to was creating a cognitive dissonance that I could not overcome,” Chen wrote in her post, which was first reported by the International Business Times.