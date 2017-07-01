Christian Louboutin Is Expanding Its Inclusive Nude Shoe Collection | Glamour

Newsvine

Christian Louboutin Is Expanding Its Inclusive Nude Shoe Collection

When Christian Louboutin first launched a collection of nude patent shoes, in 2013, the fashion world took notice. His red-soled styles became an instant classic, and with five flesh-inspired hues, he was the first major designer to include "nude" shades for a range of skin tones. Over the years the brand continued to build on this inclusive approach by adding even more colors in 2015, then again in 2016. Four years after the first foray into the category, Louboutin announced it's growing the shoe silhouettes available in its now seven shades of nudes for spring 2017.

Previously, the nude Louboutins were limited to seasonless silhouettes, like pointed-toe flats and patent stilettos. However, the brand is taking its inclusive approach to what it deems "fashion" shoes, starting with two festive heels.

 

 

