MSNBC's Scarborough and Brzezinski hit back at Trump tirade - BBC News

Two US journalists attacked on Twitter by President Donald Trump have accused him of lying and say he is mentally unfit to watch their show. Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, who present the MSNBC show Morning Joe, have written a joint response to the president in the Washington Post. ... The White House sprang to Mr Trump's defence. "I don't think that the president has ever been someone that gets attacked and doesn't push back," spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders told Fox News.

If The Donald wishes to remain President, he needs to get used to it. It's part of the job.

Neither Barack Obama nor George W. Bush ever personally lashed back at their crtics.