Donald Trump accuses 'crazy' MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski of 'bleeding badly from a face-lift'

Just when you think Donald Trump's Twitter feed cannot sink much lower, he proves everyone wrong again.

In his latest messages, posted shortly after the conclusion of the "Morning Joe" breakfast show on MSNBC, the President fired off an unpleasant attack about its hosts, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

“I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore),” he wrote.

“Then how come low IQ Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!"