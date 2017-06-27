How Much Is a Dead Poor Person Worth to the Wealthy? $3 Million

The GOP healthcare bill out of the House and the proposed one in the Senate aren't really about controlling healthcare costs. If they were, they wouldn't have abandoned the parts of the Affordable Care Act that at least tried to address the fundamental reasons for growth of healthcare costs in the U.S. and did manage to significantly slow premium growth. If the politicians behind these bills were seriously interested in fixing healthcare, they would have worked with Democrats to find solutions.

They didn't because enabling care for more people and fixing the system was never the point. As many have noted, these measures are designed primarily to provide tax cuts for the wealthy.