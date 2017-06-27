The car will be the '4th screen' so Tesla should become a media company, Morgan Stanley says

Tesla's reported plan to develop a streaming music service is a good way to hedge against the possible decline of the auto business, says one analyst.
Outfitting its cars with its own entertainment services could help the electric car maker earn money in a future where the auto industry becomes "a highly regulated and commodified utility,where the transport service itself is possibly a money loser," wrote Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas, in a note published Tuesday.
Do we REALLY want people watching television while they're driving?
Eyes on the road, please.