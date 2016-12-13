Donald Trump Adviser Kellyanne Conway Says President-Elect 'Doesn't Want Interference in Our Politics' - Yahoo

Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway today sought to clarify his rejection of claims that Russia sought to tip the balance in the U.S. presidential election, saying that “the president-elect doesn’t want interference into our politics” and that he doesn’t want “politics to interfere with our intelligence.” She also suggested on “Good Morning America” that the Democrats attempted to “politicize” the allegations of Russian interference to obscure the fact that Hillary Clinton and her party failed to win over voters who proved critical in pushing Trump to victory.

Fact: Donald Trump invited Russia to hack Hillary Clinton's e-mail server. He invited a foreign power to commit electronic espionage.

What was Hillary supposed to say? Lie and tell the people of the Rust Belt that she can bring their jobs back and make America an industrial powerhouse again?

I don't know what the answer is, but going back to the past isn't it.