Madonna Delivers Her Blunt Truth During Fiery, Teary Billboard Women In Music Speech

Madonna -- a global icon who extended her record as the highest-grossing female touring artist of all time in 2016 -- was honored as Woman of the Year at Billboard's Women In Music 2016 event on Friday (Dec. 9). And during her acceptance speech, she was fully ferocious, funny and brutally honest -- in other words, she was the Madonna we've known and adored since she debuted more than 30 years ago.

Madonna, unsurprisingly, stole the show the moment she took the stage. Her weapon? Something you can't contain, fake, reproduce or put a price on: Blunt, personal truth.