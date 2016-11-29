China 'social credit': Beijing sets up huge system - BBC News

In most countries, the existence of a credit system isn't controversial. Past financial information is used to predict whether individuals will pay their mortgages or credit card bill in the future.

But China is taking the whole concept a few steps further. The Chinese government is building an omnipotent "social credit" system that is meant to rate each citizen's trustworthiness.

By 2020, everyone in China will be enrolled in a vast national database that compiles fiscal and government information, including minor traffic violations, and distils it into a single number ranking each citizen.

[ ... ]

Critics say the social credit system is "nightmarish" and "Orwellian". However, some believe that some kind of credit system is badly needed in China.

"Many people don't own houses, cars or credit cards in China, so that kind of information isn't available to measure," explains Wen Quan, a blogger who writes about technology and finance.

"The central bank has the financial data from 800 million people, but only 320 million have a traditional credit history."

Credit systems build trust between all citizens, Wen Quan says. "Without a system, a conman can commit a crime in one place and then do the same thing again in another place. But a credit system puts people's past history on the record. It'll build a better and fairer society," she promises.