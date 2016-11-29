In a world that’s shrinking rapidly, it’s not helpful to the cause of liberty when foreigners are being taught that “conservatives” are the bad guys who favor authoritarian government and “liberals” are the good guys who by and large want liberty.
Our intellectual allies in most countries are somewhere in the “liberal” camp, so we can’t keep using it like it’s a curse word.
Why The American Right Needs To Become Liberal Again
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Nov 29, 2016 3:32 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment