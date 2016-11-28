Trump warns he might 'terminate' U.S. outreach to Cuba

President-elect Donald Trump warned Monday that he would “terminate” U.S. diplomatic and economic outreach to Cuba unless Havana undertakes unspecified steps to benefit its people, Cuban-Americans and the United States.

“If Cuba is unwilling to make a better deal for the Cuban people, the Cuban/American people and the U.S. as a whole, I will terminate deal,” Trump said on Twitter.

The president-elect’s comment came two days after Trump greeted Fidel Castro’s deathwith a statement that notably did not repeat campaign-trail promises to roll back President Obama’s historic outreach to Cuba. Since Election Day, Trump has seemed to soften some of his hard-line campaign promises, leaving it unclear exactly what he’ll do on issues like Cuba when he takes office on Jan. 20.

Trump did not spell out what a “better deal” would look like, though Republican critics of Obama’s strategy have underlined that his approach has not led to greater political and religious freedom in Cuba, while economic reforms have come slowly and fitfully.