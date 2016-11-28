Clinton Is Playing With Fire By Backing a Recount in Wisconsin

Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton is playing with fire by allowing her unsuccessful Democratic presidential campaign organization to participate in an election recount in Wisconsin initiated by Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein.

[ ... ]

More ominously, Trump’s campaign manager and senior adviser, Kellyanne Conway, hinted that Trump might be having second thoughts about abandoning a campaign pledge to call for a special prosecutor to investigate Clinton’s mishandling of State Department emails and the questionable fundraising activities of her family’s global foundation.

Trump told the New York Times last Tuesday that he had no intention of pressing for an investigation of Clinton and her family, saying that “I don’t want to hurt the Clintons, I really don’t.” During an appearance today on the ABC News “This Week” program, Conway noted repeatedly that Trump “is being very magnanimous” towards Clinton.” At the same time, she declined to totally rule out the possibility that the Justice Department would eventually seek such an investigation after Trump takes office.

Conway suggested that Trump’s generosity was being met by a slap in the face from Clinton, who ordered Elias, her counsel, to “join this ridiculously fantastical recount that Jill Stein is engaging in in Wisconsin and perhaps elsewhere.”