'This is a scam': Donald Trump blasts Jill Stein's recount effort

President-elect Donald Trump denounced former Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein on Friday for her campaign to recount the votes in three states. “This is a scam by the Green Party for an election that has already been conceded, and the results of this election should be respected instead of being challenged and abused, which is exactly what Jill Stein is doing,” Trump said in a statement released by his transition team.

What are you afraid of, Donald?

Are we afraid of the media's tidy little narrative of the "revolt of the white working classes" not coming to fruition?

This is what happens when you tangle with Russia. The Bear eventually bites you.