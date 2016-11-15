The murder of Alan Berg in Denver: 25 years later – The Denver Post

Even after a quarter century, the violent murder of Denver talk-radio icon Alan Berg at the hands of a white supremacist group reverberates amid fresh reminders of hate crimes. It has been 25 years since Berg was gunned down in the driveway of his Congress Park condominium, and the commemoration comes just days after a white supremacist allegedly opened fire at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., killing a security guard.

This is the REAL "alt-right".

This is what happens when the alt-right is allowed to run rampant.

They're still every bit the killers that they've always been. Today, they wear suits and ties.