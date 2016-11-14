Donald Trump indicates he'll pick justices to overturn Supreme Court ruling on abortion, but not same-sex marriage

Donald Trump indicated in a Sunday interview on 60 Minutes that he hopes to leave the Supreme Court's decision on same-sex marriage intact, but select justices who would follow through with his promise to overturn Roe v. Wade. The president-elect said he is "fine with" same-sex marriage and that his personal views on the matter are "irrelevant" because "it's done." "These cases have gone to the Supreme Court," Trump said. "They've been settled. And I'm — I'm fine with that."

However, he indicated the Supreme Court's 1973 ruling on abortion rights was not a decision he was "fine with." Trump vowed to appoint a Supreme Court justice who is against abortion rights and who would be in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that legalized abortion nationwide.