Newsvine

Liz

About Articles: 9 Seeds: 428 Comments: 2271 Since: Jul 2014

Trump says he'll deport 2-3 million immigrants on '60 Minutes'

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Liz View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMashable!
Seeded on Mon Nov 14, 2016 5:32 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Donald Trump and Paul Ryan have two very different messages for millions of undocumented immigrants in the United States.

President-elect Trump says he plans to immediately deport 2 million to 3 million people once he's in the White House, according to an interview with CBS's 60 Minutes.

House Speaker Ryan says lawmakers aren't planning a "deportation force" and will spend their initial energy on securing the U.S-Mexico border.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor