Donald Trump and Paul Ryan have two very different messages for millions of undocumented immigrants in the United States.
President-elect Trump says he plans to immediately deport 2 million to 3 million people once he's in the White House, according to an interview with CBS's 60 Minutes.
House Speaker Ryan says lawmakers aren't planning a "deportation force" and will spend their initial energy on securing the U.S-Mexico border.
Trump says he'll deport 2-3 million immigrants on '60 Minutes'
Seeded on Mon Nov 14, 2016 5:32 AM
