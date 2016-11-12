On 'Faithless' (But Democratically Faithful) Electors | The Huffington Post

The Framers created the electoral college as a safety valve. They were not certain how the states would establish the process for selecting a president. Most assumed they’d have popular elections. But to avoid the chance that some insane passion would sweep the nation, and drive it to elect a nut, or a demagogue, they embedded an electoral college as a kind of circuit breaker. If the people go crazy, the college would be there to check it.
if the people don’t go nuts, there is no reason — or justification — for the electors to second guess them. The Framers did not limit the reasons the electors might invoke for voting however they vote. They are free to vote however they want, for whatever reason they want — recognizing, no doubt, that they will need to justify what they do to a public that might ask why. They were empowered to veto the democratic will — if the democratic will needs to be vetoed. But in a republic, they should only exercise that power when circumstances demand it.
In this election, the people have not gone crazy. The majority have cast their vote for Hillary Clinton. Like her or not, she is not a demagogue. She is not a tyrant. Indeed, she is the most qualified candidate for president in at least a generation. No elector could ever have had a good and sufficient reason to vote against her.
But because of the screwy way that electors are allocated, despite her winning the popular vote, she will lose the vote in the electoral college — if the electors, unthinkingly, simply followed the modern winner-take-all tradition for casting their votes (a rule not itself in the Constitution).
Given that Federal law supersedes state law, there should be nothing in the Constitution preventing the electors from electing Hillary Clinton.
Donald Trump has close, intimate ties to Russia. He has publicly, recklessly, and willfully invited the Russians -- a foreign power -- to commit electronic espionage and hack our nation's computer networks. He is a clear and present danger to our national security.
For the record, Russian hackers DID breach DNC servers. If this man cannot control his tongue on the campaign trail, why should we trust him with our nation's most sensitive state secrets? If Donald J. Trump somehow manages to make it to January 21st, who knows WHAT'S going to be flowing out of the Oval Office to the SVR.
Do we REALLY want Russia spying on us at the invitation of our PRESIDENT?