RNC Chairman Reince Priebus Advises Anti-Trump Protesters to 'Take a Deep Breath' - Yahoo

Republican National Committee chairman Reince Priebus today said he understands that many people are upset over Donald Trump's election victory, but advised protesters to "take a deep breath."

"It’s the other side now that doesn’t want to accept the fact that they lost the election," Priebus said on ABC News’ "Good Morning America." "So look, I think everyone needs to just take a deep breath, take the weekend -- today’s Veterans Day -- count our blessings and let's come back on Monday."

 

America is supposed to "unify" behind a rampaging lunatic?

#notmypresident

