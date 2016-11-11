RNC Chairman Reince Priebus Advises Anti-Trump Protesters to 'Take a Deep Breath' - Yahoo

Republican National Committee chairman Reince Priebus today said he understands that many people are upset over Donald Trump's election victory, but advised protesters to "take a deep breath."

"It’s the other side now that doesn’t want to accept the fact that they lost the election," Priebus said on ABC News’ "Good Morning America." "So look, I think everyone needs to just take a deep breath, take the weekend -- today’s Veterans Day -- count our blessings and let's come back on Monday."