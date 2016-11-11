E-mail your Representatives. Tell them that Donald Trump must not become President.

In the event that the election results go to the House of Representatives, Donald Trump must not be permitted to become President.

Donald Trump is a security risk. This man is a clear and present danger to the nation. He has personally invited Russia to hack our government's computer networks. He has publicly, willfully, and recklessly invited a foreign power to commit electronic espionage.

Donald Trump is a traitor. If it is a crime to shout "FIRE!" in a crowded theater, then we most certainly cannot allow someone who thinks absolutely nothing of inviting a foreign power to spy on us to become our President. We cannot allow someone who is so closely tied to Russia to become privy to our nation's most sensitive state secrets.