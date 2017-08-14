Tiki Torch Maker Disavows White Supremacists After Weekend Marches | HuffPost

A Tiki torch manufacturer is denouncing white supremacists who used its products in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend.
In a Facebook post on Saturday, TIKI Brand Products said it was “deeply saddened and disappointed” that members of hate groups ― some performing Nazi salutes ― had marched through the University of Virginia campus on Friday night while carrying lit Tiki torches.
Mon Aug 14, 2017
