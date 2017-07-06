Samsung Is Becoming The World's Biggest Smartphone Components Supplier

Samsung is not just among the world’s largest smartphone companies, it is slowly becoming one of the largest suppliers of backend components as well. The company could soon replace Intel as a top global chipset maker.

Samsung is expected to reach $15.1 billion in chipset sales in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2017, Korea Times reported Tuesday citing a report by Japan’s Nomura Securities. The South Korean smartphone giant is also expected to override Intel in annual chipset sales forecast — it is expected to clock $63.6 billion in comparison to Intel’s $60.5 billion.

Samsung Display will build the world’s largest OLED plant to manufacture displays for Apple iPhones and other devices, according to Korean publication ETA news.