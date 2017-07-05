A therapist explains why one of the most traditional beliefs about marriage is also the most damaging

Imagine accepting a job you had to stay in forever. Even if the pay stagnated, or there turned out to be no room for advancement, or your coworkers consistently brought in smelly lunches, you'd be legally obligated to stick it out.

The thing about marriage is that you're essentially taking the same leap of faith.

Sure, marriage is different — it's about love and passion and trust in much greater quantities than are present in the workplace.

But still, you're projecting yourself 20, 40, maybe even 60 years down the line and imagining that you and your partner will stay in just the same position as you are right now.

It's something Susan Pease Gadoua has thought a lot about. Pease Gadoua is a therapist and the founder of the Changing Marriage Institute; in 2014, she and Vicki Larson published a book titled "The New I Do," in which they argue against the one-size-fits-all marriage.